PTE DAY 1: Amadeus displays virtual operations center

Amadeus is showcasing its Amadeus Virtual Airport Operations Centre (APOC) at Passenger Terminal Expo. Developed using Microsoft solutions, it is designed to enable a broad range of stakeholders including airlines, airports, border control and service providers to cooperate in a fully digitalized airport operations center.

The solution is designed as an app for Microsoft Teams, bringing involved parties together to better manage day-to-day operations around a single plan, while making it easier for the aviation industry to respond more quickly during disruption. Airport stakeholders benefit from Microsoft Azure machine learning capabilities that simulate the impact of potential plans so they can be continually fine-tuned.

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Abhishek Krishna, head of data, AI and platform product management at Amadeus, said, “Amadeus Virtual APOC is being well received as many in the industry recognize the need for new technology to support the industry’s drive to improve operations. We’re hoping to meet customers and prospects, partners and colleagues. Anyone interested in fostering closer collaboration to drive improved outcomes for passengers, airports and airlines is always very welcome at the Amadeus booth. At the show we’re keen to hear from the industry about current challenges, future plans and specifically how airports are looking to improve their operations and the passenger experience with technology.”

Rudy Daniello, executive vice president, airport and airline operations at Amadeus, commented, “We’ve invested and worked with Microsoft to deliver a virtual operations center that can super-charge collaboration and improve decision making at the airport. APOC represents our second joint venture with Microsoft and is testament to the robustness of our partnership.”

Julie Shainock, managing director of travel, transport and logistics at Microsoft, added, “The combination of our experience in cloud computing and user experience, with Amadeus’s deep understanding of aviation processes, means we’ve been able to accelerate development to answer the industry’s need for a comprehensive, shared operations management tool.”

To find out more about Amadeus' products, visit Booth D140.

