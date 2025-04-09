PTE DAY 2: More of the action from the second day of PTE World 2025

There’s been no letup in the big announcements and product launches on Day 2 of PTE World. Visitors continue to be fascinated by the new tech on display, and fruitful business discussions are taking place across the show floor. Here’s another selection of highlights from the world’s leading international airport exhibition.

Sick displays advanced sensor and automation solutions

Sick is showing expo visitors how its advanced sensor and automation solutions enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of airport operations. With its technology for precise aircraft docking, baggage tracking and security and access control, the company aims to help airports improve safety standards, reduce costs and meet evolving industry regulations such as IATA Resolution 753 for baggage tracking.

Evgeny Rekling, Sick’s global industry manager, said, “We are Sick Sensor Intelligence, a company that manufactures sensors and builds systems around them. Our core business lies in baggage handling systems, where we are a market leader, particularly in automated packing. Additionally, we provide solutions for airport operations, including passenger flow management, queue management, security applications and aircraft handling.”

Booth: 9730

TAV Technologies showcases its AI-powered total airport management suite

TAV Technologies is highlighting its AI-powered total airport management suite (TAMS) – a next-gen platform that enhances airport-wide coordination and efficiency. TAMS uses generative AI and predictive analytics to support real-time decision-making, optimize operations and improve the passenger experience. It is modular, scalable and adaptable for any airport size.

The company is keen to hear insights from airport stakeholders on operational challenges, AI adoption, and sustainability and commercial goals to help it tailor its solutions.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our innovative technologies at PTE World. It’s a great chance to connect with aviation leaders, share ideas and demonstrate how we’re building smarter, greener airports,” said M Kerem Öztürk, TAV Technologies’ general manager.

Booth: 1500

Custom displays comprehensive solutions for airports and airlines

The highlight of Custom’s booth is the smart charge locker (SCL) – an advanced solution designed to optimize handheld terminal management at the BRS. It automates monitoring, recharging and RMAs, significantly streamlining device handling for ground handlers.

SCL maximizes operational ROI by reducing handheld terminal downtime and offering reliable support to workforce, operations, IT and service teams.

“We have Custom printers installed in over 500 airports worldwide through our trusted CUPPS partners,” said Gabriele Ruggieri, global aviation senior manager. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to meet them in person. I’m here to express our gratitude for their continued trust and explore future-focused solutions that enhance the passenger experience.”

Booth: 1300

Siemens Logistics displays airport innovations

Siemens Logistics has introduced VarioStore Flex at the show. This flexible, space-saving early bag store (EBS) system intelligently integrates robotics and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and can be used with belt conveyors and ICS.

The company is also telling visitors about its new cloud-based aviation platform, which integrates airport IT systems into a high-availability, open and consistently cybersecure collaborative IT environment, optimizing operational processes and reducing instances of delayed baggage.

Visitors are also learning about Siemens’ new service concepts, including its Obsolescence Management as a Service and its energy management solution, SmartService 360 Energy.

“PTE World provides a fantastic opportunity for us to gather valuable feedback and drive future value generation,” said the Siemens Logistics CEO, Michael Schneider.

Booth: 9610

Live lidar demonstrations from Outsight

Outsight is giving expo visitors an in-depth live lidar demonstration featuring queue detection and highlighting the real-time benefits of spatial AI and its broader applications across the aviation industry. The demos show how the company’s software processes 3D data to deliver instant, actionable insights for airports.

Outsight is enjoying the opportunity to engage with airport professionals about how they approach flow management today, and to share how spatial intelligence is already delivering value in real-world deployments.

“Our goal is to connect with airport operators, systems integrators and innovation leaders who are seeking scalable, field-proven solutions to enhance efficiency, safety and the overall traveler experience,” said Raul Bravo, Outsight’s president and co-founder.

Booth: 9635

