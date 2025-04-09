PTE DAY 2: SureScan to deploy high-performance integrated checkpoint CT scanner solutions at Las Vegas Harry Reid Airport

SureScan has announced that is has been selected to provide Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) with 24 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) qualified checkpoint property screening systems (CPSS) solutions.

SureScan’s full-size CPSS is powered by the company’s Detect 1000 CT scanner that produces high-resolution 3D images for increased detection and has low false alarm rates, leading to high throughput screening of carry-on baggage and belongings and reducing passenger divestment requirements.

At PTE World in Madrid, SureScan’s president, Jeff Hamel, said, “We’re very excited about the Las Vegas contract. We have been working with Las Vegas Airport for a number of years to optimize our solution to meet the requirements, both from a throughput standpoint and a reliability standpoint. We test out a lot of new technology for Vegas and for TSA and the world in their innovation lane.

“We have some unique features in the lane, including a hybrid workstation, which allows you to switch back and forth between a primary reviewer and a secondary reviewer. This enables airports to optimize screening staff and maintain continuous belt operations to get over 430 bags per hour out of the machine.

“We’re at PTE World because as an international company, it’s so important for us. It’s a great place to present our international deployments. You get to have the whole world come by to see your technology.”

