Adani launches airport services app for travelers

Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving the travel and airport experience for travelers across Adani-managed airports in India.

Offerings will include providing the latest information, rewards and special tiered lounge services to create a personalised digital experience for travelers.

ADL has inaugurated a 150-seater office in Ahmedabad, from where the team will develop customer-centric systems for the airport environment. These will be designed to address common travel challenges such as time constraints, limited awareness of amenities and long queues.

By bringing all airport services onto a single digital platform, the Adani OneApp will change the passenger journey from transactional to experiential, with a focus on enhancing personalization, ADL says.

Serving as a ‘digital companion’, the app will help passengers to plan, navigate and enjoy their airport experience. Features include the Adani Rewards loyalty initiative designed exclusively for airport travelers, spanning dining, retail, car parking, duty-free shopping and meet and greet services.

A new digital platform will streamline lounge access at Adani Airports, enabling travelers to pre-book lounges and check card eligibility, for example. Airport services such as delivery at gate, multi-cart orders, group orders for duty-free and park and fly for seamless parking will be available, alongside live flight status tracking and instant notifications, plus access to high-speed airport wi-fi and essential travel information.

