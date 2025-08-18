CBP introduces remote baggage screening between Incheon and Hartsfield-Jackson

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is collaborating with the Republic of Korea and aviation security authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to expand CBP’s International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) program.

The collaboration enables passengers traveling from Incheon International Airport to experience a secure and seamless entry process into the USA, reducing connection times for domestic and international flights.

Through IRBS, x-ray images of checked baggage for Atlanta-bound passengers will be transmitted, enabling CBP to remotely screen it while the aircraft is in flight. This proactive approach is designed to enhance security, expedite processing and eliminate the need for passengers to recheck their bags upon arrival, unless CBP specifically refers them for further inspection.

Implementing IRBS is the result of close cooperation between the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, CBP, the Transportation Security Administration, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Leidos and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The IRBS program was first announced in April 2025 and began operations at Los Angeles International Airport for flights arriving from Sydney International Airport in Australia.

