PTE Day 2: Mactan-Cebu Airport signs masterplan agreement with Ricondo & Associates

Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), the operator of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in the Philippines, has joined forces with aviation consultancy Ricondo & Associates to develop a transformative masterplan. The masterplan seeks to expand airport capacity, optimize operations and integrate technology to provide an improved passenger experience while boosting connectivity across the region.

A vision for growth

The MCIA masterplan is designed to anticipate and accommodate future air traffic growth by implementing a phased development strategy, enabling a proactive approach to capacity expansion and ensuring that the airport evolves in line with increasing passenger demand.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the plan places a strong emphasis on innovation, technology and sustainability. MCIA aims to leverage digital solutions, automation and eco-friendly initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, streamline passenger movement and reduce its carbon footprint. Enhancements to support facilities, security systems and airport operations are also included.

Commitment to excellence

Athanasios Titonis, CEO of ACAC, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ricondo in elevating MCIA’s standards and planning for the future of our facilities and infrastructure. Our focus remains on being the main tourism and transfer gateway in the country by delivering an exceptional passenger experience, embracing sustainable practices and ensuring operational excellence.

“This initiative follows our recent achievement of receiving the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport in the 5 to 15 MPPA category in Asia-Pacific, which is a testament to our commitment to world-class service. Together with Ricondo, we are confident that this masterplan will set a clear and ambitious roadmap for MCIA’s future.”

As sustainability becomes a key priority for the aviation industry, MCIA has committed to adopting green airport initiatives, including energy-efficient infrastructure, eco-friendly design elements and waste reduction programs. These measures align with global efforts to create more sustainable air travel experiences.

Hendrik Orsinger, director at Ricondo & Associates, noted, “We are delighted to support the ACAC team as they chart the path forward for Mactan Cebu International Airport. ACAC has a compelling vision for the airport, focused on delivering excellent service, facilitating growth in the local economy and serving as a transfer hub for the wider region. We look forward to helping shape the masterplan to realize the vision and position the airport and region for long-term sustainable growth.”

Strategic milestone

The masterplan is scheduled for completion by July 2025, marking a major milestone in MCIA’s evolution.

This transformation aligns with MCIA’s strategic project, Cebu Connects, launched in June 2024, which aims to position Cebu as a premier transit hub for global travelers.

Cebu Connects has been designed to strengthen the airport’s connectivity with major international destinations and reinforce its reputation as the preferred gateway for tourists and business travelers visiting the Philippines.

Julius G Neri Jr, general manager and chief executive officer of Mactan Cebu Airport Authority (MCIAA), said, “As the second-busiest airport in the Philippines, MCIA continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s aviation industry. With this comprehensive masterplan, ACAC and Ricondo are setting new benchmarks in airport development, paving the way for MCIA to become a global leader in air travel.”

