PTX Day 1: Vanderlande features interactive tech

Vanderlande is offering an interactive ‘lift and learn’ experience of its end-to-end aviation technology solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, March 14-16.

The experience introduces Vanderlande’s vision for baggage and passenger journeys and highlights the company’s most recent developments in airport digital solutions, automation and sustainability. Vanderlande is looking to hear visitors’ thoughts on its vision for more sustainable and automated airport operations.

Mark Lakerveld, executive director of strategy and markets at Vanderlande, commented, “We are very happy to be back in Amsterdam this year to meet new and existing customers in person. Passenger Terminal Expo always offers us a great platform to network and showcase our solutions and latest innovations, and this year we are also emphasizing how these can contribute to achieving sustainable aviation.”

To find out more about Vanderlande’s products, visit Booth 1130.

