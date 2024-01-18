SSP America to develop six concepts at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport

SSP America has been awarded a contract to develop a portfolio of six concepts at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The line-up of brands includes Bengals Bar & Kitchen, Taste of Belgium, Carmella’s Modern Trattoria, Dunkin’ and Tap & Pour Gastropub.

Bengals Bar & Kitchen is a contemporary sports bar that pays tribute to the city’s popular sports franchise – the Cincinnati Bengals. It offers food, beer and cocktails. Taste of Belgium offers a Belgian-inspired culinary experience with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, featuring a diverse menu of Belgian and American fusion dishes and one of the largest selections of Belgian beers in the region.

Carmella’s Modern Trattoria is an Italian trattoria concept customized for the CVG traveler. It delivers a modern Italian, full-service bar and restaurant experience featuring a chef-driven menu and dishes made from scratch. Dunkin’ has opened two new locations to offer all-day, everyday coffee and baked goods, with a range of high-quality coffees, espresso drinks, teas, frozen beverages, sandwiches and baked goods. Tap & Pour Gastropub is a brand designed specifically for travelers and the airport environment. It offers hand-crafted drinks and hometown brews combined with freshly prepared dishes filled with local flavors in a warm and welcoming full-service setting.

“We remain focused on elevating the airport, adding creative and new food and beverage options for travelers,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “We have had great success partnering with local brands to bring more local flavors into the airport. Last year, we opened several new concessions, and we look forward to rolling out these concepts in the coming years.”

“The SSP America team values the enormous economic impact CVG has on the region as a direct result of strategic, long-term investment,” said Paul Loupakos, senior vice president of airport development and retention at SSP America. “We will be enthusiastic members of the airport community, ready to deliver a terrific passenger experience given our focus on bringing travelers a true ‘taste of place’.

