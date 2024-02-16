Elior to provide food and drink services for Leeds Bradford Airport lounges

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the UK has appointed international catering operator Elior to provide food and drink services for its lounges.

Elior will serve a wider range of food and drink options from LBA, with a changing seasonal menu and a dedicated team of chefs, providing a wide selection of locally sourced, freshly produced products. Elior staff will serve customers and keep stocks replenished throughout the day in LBA’s Yorkshire Lounge and 1432 Runway Club.

The improved offering will see the creation of five new staff roles to manage the enhanced services. New technology has also been introduced in LBA’s 1432 Runway Club lounge for direct-to-table ordering.

Elior will manage the day-to-day operations of the lounges at LBA, but the airport will continue to take responsibility for commercial performance, front desk management and sales initiatives. Airport lounge access will continue to be booked through the Leeds Bradford Airport website and access privileges for those customers with memberships of card schemes (such as Dragonpass and Priority Pass) or eligible customers of certain airlines will remain unchanged. All current bookings, whether made on a standalone basis or as park of a car parks and fast track bundle, will remain fully valid and are entirely unaffected by the transition to Elior.

John Cunliffe, commercial and strategy director at LBA, said, “Positive customer experience is a priority for us and we welcome the changes that Elior will bring to our lounges. The introduction of delicious seasonal menus, brand-new technology and dedicated staff are sure to help our customers relax and unwind before a work trip or bring that holiday feeling before take-off. This is an important step for us as an airport and one that will support our wider LBA: Regen development plans to improve passenger experience for customers.”

Calum McLaren, divisional managing director at Elior, added, “We are delighted to be operating the lounges in Leeds Bradford Airport, bringing to life our passion for delicious freshly prepared food that is locally sourced and seasonal. Introducing new, innovative technology to the lounge is fundamental to delivering this heightened customer experience. Leeds Bradford Airport is an exciting partnership opportunity for us, with the airport offering a fantastic range of destinations to a large catchment area.”

