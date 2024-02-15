TAG Heuer and Tudor boutique watch stores open at London Gatwick

Boutique watch stores TAG Heuer and Tudor have opened at London Gatwick Airport.

TAG Heuer and Tudor can be found in the South Terminal, both after security. The stores will be the first new retail operators to open at London Gatwick in 2024, with more in the pipeline over the coming months.

According to the airport, the two new stores will provide passengers with increased choice and scope to personalize their experience. TAG Heuer’s outlet has been designed to welcome clients to explore the range of men’s and women’s luxury timepieces and showcase Swiss watchmaking expertise.

Tudor aims to reach a wider audience and share its passion for timepieces with travelers from around the world. With its elegant and contemporary design, the showroom is intended to reflect the essence of Tudor’s commitment to craftsmanship and style.

Rachel Bulford, retail director at London Gatwick, commented, “Having world-renowned brands such as TAG Heuer and Tudor opening stores at London Gatwick is fantastic news for the airport and our passengers. The two stores are premium names which we expect to be very popular with passengers and might just add the perfect touch to a dream holiday.”

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said, “This is an exciting time for TAG Heuer as we continue to grow our bricks and mortar presence in the UK with our valued partner Watches of Switzerland. With this new boutique at London Gatwick’s South Terminal, we look forward to bringing to the fore a new TAG Heuer experience in travel retail, with a team who can share their expertise with clients in the search of their next timepiece.”

A Tudor spokesperson added, “We are delighted that our partner, Watches of Switzerland, has been able to secure this location in London Gatwick’s recently elevated luxury environment.”

Read more of the latest retail updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.