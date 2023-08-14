Birmingham Airport publishes sustainability report

The UK’s Birmingham Airport (BHX) has published its sustainability report for the period between 2021 and 2023.

According to the report, Birmingham Airport’s (BHX) journey to become a net zero carbon operation by 2033 remains on track. The Midlands travel hub reduced carbon emissions within its direct control by 27% in 2021/22 against its 2019/20 reporting baseline.

During this time, the airport also achieved Level 3 (Optimisation) Airport Carbon Accreditation from the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe, which brings BHX’s decarbonizing activities under the ACI’s framework of scrutiny benchmarked against other airports. It also reduced water consumption by 10% in 2022/23 compared to 2019/20.

The report also highlighted that: BHX won gold the Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice and received Green World Ambassador status, in recognition of BHX’s waste-management work, improving recycling rates (from 48% in 2021/22 to 54% in 2022/23), and its increased local charitable donations; and that the airport gave grants totaling £193,800 (US$246,100) to 77 local projects between 2021 and 2023, including to BHX’s official charity partner, Solihull Mind.

Nick Barton, chief executive of BHX, said, “While we have made some great progress, we are not complacent. There is still a long way to go. We remain focused on delivering our 10-year plan for low-carbon growth and becoming a net zero-carbon airport by 2033.”

