Green light for Phoenix Sky Harbor food and beverage and retail proposals

Phoenix City Council has approved Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) Airport’s proposals for its common use lounge, shops and restaurants at the eighth concourse, which is set to open later in 2022.

Restaurants and shops will open in phases through 2022 and 2023. The 130,000ft2 concourse at Terminal 4 will also feature a variety of customer amenities from access to charging stations throughout the area, an Animal Relief Area, a nursing room, art and views of the nearby South Mountain and surrounding areas.

The eighth concourse will feature a common-use Sapphire Lounge by The Club. The 3,500ft2 lounge will highlight local elements and feature a curated menu. The lounge will be open to travelers of all airlines, Chase Sapphire Reserve card members, Priority Pass members and those that purchase a day pass.

To ensure local products and stores are featured within the airport, PHX awarded the retail concessions’ phase one package to local clothes company The Marshall Retail Group. This company will incorporate several popular Valley retail institutions into its shops, including Changing Hands Bookstore and Melrose Pharmacy. One retail space will be a news and convenience store. Marshall Retail Group has formed a joint venture with the airport retail business Casa Unlimited, Changing Hands Bookstore and Melrose Pharmacy and will have a 25% small business participation rate for the space.

The food and beverage concessions’ phase one package has been awarded to The Grove restaurant, a woman-owned business that has committed to 40% small business participation. Concepts that will be included as part of the Grove’s operations are local enterprises Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine – Acai Bowls; regional concepts Bobby’s Burgers and Eegee’s; and national concept Chick-Fil-A.

Emerging Domestic Market Ventures was awarded the food and beverage concessions’ phase one, package two. This is another small business opportunity for food and beverage concessions. Its outlet Sip Coffee & Beer will feature menu concepts from local Arizona companies such as food service wholesalers Cult Artisan Beverage Company, Native Ground Coffee, Mother Road Brewing Company, Tr3s Leches Café, Wild Tonic Kombucha, Half Moon Empanadas, San Tan Brewery, Real American Hero Coffee Company, Cactus Licker Coffee, Wild Tonic and Salud Eats.

Gonzalo de la Melena, founder and CEO of Emerging Domestic Market Ventures, said, “I am excited to showcase so many small, local and minority-owned businesses. Sky Harbor is an economic engine for Phoenix and including diverse companies that are a reflection of our community is good for business and good for our economy.”

“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting new concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Dana Pouwels, general manager of Chase Sapphire Lounge. “We look forward to creating a locally inspired lounge destination that provides travelers with elevated and unique value.”

Roderick McOwan, chief development officer of The Marshall Retail Group, said, “With our locally focused uptown Phoenix marketplace concept – which was created, designed and curated specifically for PHX – we are looking forward to creating a unique retail experience for the PHX traveler.

“Our marketplace concept contains a wide array of local brands and vendors such as Changing Hands bookstore, Melrose Pharmacy and Made Art Boutique as well as national brands such as Ray Ban, Oakley, Maui Jim, Herschel, L’Occitane and L’Oreal, together with InMotion, the nation’s leading travel destination for the premium electronics and tech accessories.”

Mayor Kate Gallego said, “With local businesses like Changing Hands bookstore and Melrose Pharmacy, along with a statewide favorite like Eegee’s, we will now be showcasing some of the best we have to offer. I am always committed to creating opportunities for small businesses to succeed. Placing these organizations in front of global travelers is a great way to accelerate their growth and accentuate the things that make our community such a fabulous place to be.”