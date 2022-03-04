Hudson to operate Starbucks at US airports

Travel retailer Hudson has agreed to operate and develop Starbucks locations in US airports – the first two being in LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York.

Travelers will be able to purchase food and drink as well as seasonal offerings and rotating merchandise. They can also earn and redeem Starbucks Rewards, order and pay ahead of time through the Starbucks app and pick up in-store.

These stores are set to open in summer 2022 at pre- and post-security locations in the airport’s Terminal B. They will be operated by HG LGA Retailers, a joint venture of Hudson and ACDBE partners Branded Works, brand representation firm Byrd Retail Group and Kellee Communications Group. As one of its four strategic pillars, food and beverage continues to be a key growth area for Hudson. In 2021, Hudson opened its first restaurant and bar, Plum Market, and expanded its “Traveler’s Best” line of healthy grab-and-go products.

Evan Schut, senior vice president of food and beverage, Hudson, said, “We’ve worked very hard over the years to provide travelers with the leading brands they’re used to enjoying, whether at home or heading to their next destination. The addition of Starbucks as our premium coffee brand is the natural progression as we work to elevate the guest experience in our new food and beverage locations.”

“Our partnership with Hudson is another example of how we provide our guests with a best-in-class experience,” said Frank Scremin, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia’s Terminal B. “We’re thrilled to add Starbucks to the growing list of amenities available in the new Terminal B.”

Henry Klein, Starbucks travel channel, said, “As Starbucks opens up the travel channel to multiple operators, we are excited to have Hudson join our list of partners. With more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, we believe the Hudson/Starbucks relationship will deliver the safe, familiar and convenient Starbucks Experience our customers know and love.”