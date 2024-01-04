Sydney Airport opens Luke Mangan Bistro & Bar at Terminal 3

Chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan has launched Luke’s Bistro & Bar at Sydney Airport’s T3 domestic terminal.

Located after security, Luke’s Bistro & Bar has places for 200 diners split between bar seating, booths and tables. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes a full seafood bar, shared plates, family favorites and a set of classic cocktails and other drinks.

Chef Mangan said, “Luke’s Bistro and Bar is for everyone, whether you want to come in and enjoy a full breakfast, lunch or dinner, or just grab a quick bite and go. You can have a glass of wine at the bar or the seafood counter or sit down with your family and friends in one of our comfortable booths to enjoy a meal together. I’m big on open kitchens and open spaces and I love seeing people sitting at the counters and bars enjoying their food while they chat to the staff.”

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial at Sydney Airport, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Luke Mangan to the T3 domestic terminal, offering a touch of gourmet flair to our domestic dining experience. Luke’s reputation as a renowned Australian chef and restaurateur precedes him, and we are excited to showcase his culinary expertise to domestic travelers. With passenger numbers continuing to grow, our food and beverage offering has been expanding, with a host of newcomers moving in across our domestic and international terminals. We now have a curated dining offering that reflects the quality and diversity of Sydney’s rich food experiences. Whether our passengers are looking for a great coffee, local seafood, authentic international flavors, simple family favorites or a fine dining experience, they can find it at Sydney Airport.”

The arrival of Luke’s Bistro & Bar comes as part of a wider remix of the food and beverage offering across all three Sydney Airport terminals. Newcomers to the T2 and T3 domestic terminals include KFC, Oporto, Liv Eat, Loop Bagels, Taste of Thai and Espresso@T3, with Sydney Coffee Exports, Great Northern Bar, the Stone and Wood Bar and All Press all coming soon.

These arrivals bring the number of food and beverage outlets across the domestic terminals to 45. For example, in T1 international, PappaRich offers Malaysian dishes, including nasi lemak, roti canai and the brand’s renowned iced teas. The T1 terminal also hosts French and modern Australian cuisine at The Bistro by Wolfgang Puck, where passengers can sit upstairs and overlook the airfield while having a restaurant meal and glass of champagne. Lilong by Taste of Shanghai offers travelers fresh, hand-made dumplings, authentic noodle dishes and popular street food favorites. Opening soon in the T1 international terminal are Betty’s Burgers, Mad Mex and Atrium Bakery Café, which will complete the stable of 30 food and beverage options for international travelers.

