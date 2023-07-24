Healthy eating outlet Soul + Grain opens at Newcastle Airport

Newcastle International Airport in the UK has introduced a fresh-to-go food and drink outlet Soul + Grain in the airport departure lounge.

The eatery provides a range of vegan, vegetarian and nutritionally balanced food options, including raspberry and chia seed soya yogurt; goat’s cheese, sweet potato and roast cauliflower salad; katsu chicken and rice hot box; and hummus and marinated vegetable focaccia.

The store has a contemporary design and is intended to offer passengers even more choices when traveling from the Northeast airport. Operated by international travel food and beverage operator SSP, the outlet provides passengers with detailed nutritional information, seating for up to 60 guests and free charging points.

The new addition is part of a significant investment program that will see the current food and beverage provisions in the departure lounge extended and modernized over the next 18 months, alongside updates to the airport security area.

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK and Ireland, said, “Soul + Grain has been very well received, and as our second UK airport opening for the brand, this launch at Newcastle International Airport is a great next step in its development. Travelers increasingly want balanced menu options that provide both healthy and indulgent choices and Soul + Grain fits this bill perfectly. At the new outlet, guests will be able to choose from a range of premium food and beverages, including freshly made sandwiches, crisp salads, and fresh coffee and healthy sweet treats served in a warm, relaxed environment at all times of the day.”

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said, “We strive to provide the best possible experience for our passengers, many of whom are looking for a nutritious and tasty meal prior to departing to their destination. The new Soul + Grain eatery will provide just that and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming passengers to the new space.”

