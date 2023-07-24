Swissport and Air Canada open lounge at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Swissport International’s airport lounge brand Aspire Lounges and airline Air Canada have launched the Aspire | Air Canada Café at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) in Canada.

The environmentally conscious lounge features private workspaces and locally-sourced food and drink. Located in the domestic departures area, the Aspire | Air Canada Café can accommodate 133 guests. The lounge will be open daily from 5:30am to 8:30pm and features locally roasted coffee delivered via state-of-the-art coffee machines, private workspaces, lounge seating and communal tables to provide eligible passengers a comfortable and relaxing environment.

The food and beverage selection features locally sourced options, like local breads and pastries, baked on site, as well as a special ‘Homemade-to-go’ area, delivering freshly made sandwiches or light bites for those short on time. Additionally, lounge guests can access a fully tendered bar, stocked with local Ontario wines, beers, spirits and cocktails.

The lounge has been built to meet the LEED ID+C standards as one of the top priorities for it was to be as eco-friendly as possible in order to reduce the collective environmental footprint. One example of this is that the wine is served on tap, eliminating the need for 9,000 glass bottles per year, and all of the water is provided via a filtered water system, without any need for plastic bottles.

Domestic travelers can experience the Aspire | Air Canada Café by booking online through executivelounges.com or via other membership programs such as Priority Pass, American Express, or Dragonpass. Air Canada customers who are Aeroplan 50K, 75K or Aeroplan Super Elite Status members, Star Alliance Gold members, Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders and customers connecting to an Air Canada business class ticket will receive complimentary access.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Air Canada on our first joint lounge concept and are very pleased with the result,” said Charles Roberge, CEO of Swissport Canada. “With Billy Bishop City Airport now part of our lounge network, Aspire operates six lounges at four Canadian airports and plans to continue to expand across Canada.”

“We know how much Air Canada customers value the convenience of flying to and from Billy Bishop, especially the many who travel frequently within the busy Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor,” said Jacqueline Harkness, managing director of product and services at Air Canada. “Collaborating with Swissport on the Aspire | Air Canada Café, we’re excited to be elevating the Air Canada experience at Billy Bishop and to once again build upon our network of best-in-class lounges.”

“Travelling from Toronto’s City Airport is unlike any other airport experience – stunning views of the Toronto skyline coupled with world-class service is matched by the ease and convenience of the airport experience,” noted Neil Pakey, CEO of Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the airport’s passenger terminal, “This new lounge is an incredible addition for passengers infusing local art, culture and products with environmentally conscious design and practices.”

