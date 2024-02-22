Helsinki Airport to open new restaurants

Helsinki Airport in Finland will open several new F&B outlets in the spring of 2024, bringing its total to nearly 50 restaurants and cafés.

Finavia will open the restaurants and cafés in cooperation with restaurant service provider Avolta, creating about 70 new jobs at the airport. The restaurants will be in the departure gate area.

The following restaurants and cafés will open: Naughty Burger, a burger restaurant developed by a Finnish Top Chef winner; Street Food Club, a restaurant that serves street food; the fourth Espresso House café at the airport; and two new Nordic Kitchen Deli, Bar & Bistro restaurants.

Nora Immonen, Finavia’s director of commercial services business for Helsinki Airport, said, “Helsinki Airport’s restaurant offering has almost doubled since 2019. We are developing our food and beverage selection according to trends and passengers’ wishes, and the range of hot food, for example, has become significantly more diverse. Dining is a significant part of the travel experience for an increasing number of passengers.

“Now there is a great reason to arrive at the airport well in advance to enjoy the atmosphere of the departures area and good food as part of your winter holiday trip. Our offering includes a suitable option for every situation, whether you are looking to dine in a restaurant or find a takeaway snack to take with you on your flight.”

Over the past few months, the artisan pizzeria Italian Kitchen Terracotta, Bubbles Seafood & Wine and an Espresso House café have opened at Helsinki Airport. In addition, the Burger King restaurant at Gate 37 has been renovated.

This F&B initiative follows on from the opening of a food court and 17 restaurants and shops during the summer and autumn of 2023. To find out more about Helsinki Airport’s investment in nonaeronautical revenue, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive interview with Nora Immonen here.