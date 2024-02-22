Moment Energy to repurpose retired electric vehicle batteries at Vancouver Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has partnered with clean-tech company Moment Energy to deliver a new battery energy storage system (BESS) at the airport that repurposes retired electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

As a result, fleet vehicles used airside at YVR will soon be charged using new sustainable charging infrastructure. According to the partners, this system offers two critical benefits. By repurposing retired EV batteries, the BESS gives new life to batteries that otherwise would have been wasted. Additionally, the charging infrastructure reportedly marks a step toward modernizing the electrical grid, as the BESS, with its capacity for fast and efficient energy storage, provides an off-grid charging solution for EVs at YVR.

The BESS will first be deployed at YVR’s North Service Building and will be available for YVR fleet vehicles. As the charging infrastructure is rolled out, YVR and Moment Energy will assess the system and the potential for additional locations at the airport, including those available to the public. This initiative forms part of YVR’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2030.

Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver International Airport, said, “We’re thrilled to see practical solutions emerging from YVR’s Integrated Marketplace, thanks to innovations from within British Columbia’s tech sector. The flexible EV charging capacity from Moment Energy not only allows us to test different ways to charge our fleet but also represents tangible progress toward our net zero goals.”

