London City Airport extends contract with SSP for seven years

SSP Group has been awarded a seven-year contract extension at London City Airport, which will see the opening of brand-new concepts.

The deal comes as part of a £12m (US$15.2m) upgrade of the departure lounge which includes a revamp to the F&B offer with the aim of providing the modern traveler with local culinary experiences.

The SSP-owned concept Hithes will make its airport debut. This upmarket eatery draws inspiration from the capital city’s vibrant, multicultural culinary landscape, with recipes from the four corners of the city featured throughout the menu. Dishes will include the ‘City Boys’ all-day breakfast, ‘Notting Hill’ jerk chicken, and ‘the best of Brick Lane’ chicken tikka masala. The city’s beers, spirits and wines will also be available.

A hybrid of city pub dining and the modern London brasserie, Hithes is designed to reflect London’s fusion of lively city bustle and understated elegance. Design flourishes include sparkling mirrors and a mural depicting scenes of London food markets by English artist, Edward Bawden.

Juniper & Co is intended to offer guests an accessibly exclusive food and beverage (F&B) experience, with a menu of classically British and specialty food items, with a focus on local provenance throughout. Menu highlights include the Juniper Burger with fondue Sussex Charmer cheese, and ‘Foremans’ London cured smoked salmon and free-range poached eggs on Paul Rhodes English muffins. An extensive drinks menu will spotlight local craft gins and vintages, as well as a selection of locally brewed beers. The bar, with its elegant marble-finish and contemporary brass gantry, is a focal point. Modern seating options from high stools to armchairs will suit all travelers’ moods and requirements.

For travelers seeking healthier options, a landside Soul & Grain will open summer 2023. The ‘fresh-to-go’ concept offers vegetarian and vegan options as well as more indulgent treats, and coffee from renowned London City brand, Extract Coffee Roasters. In line with SSP’s sustainability commitments, Soul & Grain also uses local suppliers for ingredients and recyclable packaging wherever possible.

Kari Daniels, CEO, SSP UK and Ireland, said, “SSP has a long-standing relationship with London City Airport, spanning 20 years. We’re delighted to be bringing new concepts to London City passengers and have worked in close partnership with the airport to deliver a truly local, London experience. These concepts will give guests an opportunity to sample some of the most exciting foods from across the capital.”

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, said, “This new investment in food and beverage outlets at London City Airport by SSP will be welcomed by our passengers and we can’t wait for our passengers to experience the new and improved food offerings at the airport, especially the London-focused food and drink brands.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.