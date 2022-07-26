London Stansted completes £12m international departure lounge upgrade

Since allocating the funds in March 2022, London Stansted Airport in the UK has now completed its £12m (US$14.4m) international departure lounge upgrade, in anticipation of five million passengers during July and August.

The upgrade includes additional seating and a variety of new dining and retail options, including Comptoir Libanais, Terracotta Italian Kitchen, The Perch, Sunnyside Café, Bottega Bar and Caffè and Caffè Nero. Additionally, new Lego, Tommy Hilfiger, Superdry, Discover Gourmet and WHSmith stores have opened, while a second World Duty-Free shop has doubled in size, enabling passengers traveling outside of the UK to do tax-free shopping. WHSmith’s new store features a digital fascia, provides a selection of books, food and drink, as well as an InMotion “shop within a shop” which offers technology and electrical accessories.

Stephen Martin, retail director of London Stansted, said, “We are delighted to have teamed up with our retail partners to bring these amazing concepts to the airport. It is an exciting time for London Stansted and the new outlets significantly enhance the departure lounge experience. The £12m [US$14.4m] investment has enabled us to deliver a range of food, beverage and retail outlets tailored to our passengers’ needs, which will undoubtedly improve their journey through the airport.

“With a wide variety of menu options, each food and beverage outlet cater to suit all budgets and tastes in the unique airport setting. The look of surprise and excitement on customers’ faces as they approach the new venues is reassuring that we have created such a positive experience. It’s great to see so many passengers back at London Stansted, and although we’re going to be very busy over the peak summer months, passengers can look forward to a range of new bars, restaurants and retail outlets and a better overall experience in the departure lounge.”

