Ole Red live music and dining venue opens at Nashville Airport

US-based live music entertainment venue Ole Red has celebrated the opening of its new 510m2 location on Concourse C at Nashville International Airport (BNA), Tennessee.

Inspired by Blake Shelton’s hit song Ol’ Red, the brand brings food, fun and live music to the airport. It is the first Ole Red in a major US airport and the brand’s fifth location overall.

A satellite of the brand’s flagship venue on Lower Broadway, the BNA Ole Red houses the biggest stage of any restaurant or bar at the airport, seating nearly 200 patrons who can enjoy concert-quality acoustics. Singer/songwriter and country recording artist Bailey Callahan took to the stage for the opening day as the featured musical guest.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said, “We are extremely proud to have Ole Red as a part of our new reimagined concessions program. BNA is the first and last impression passengers get of our city, and it’s important for us to have consistency in what we offer both in Music City and BNA. Ole Red is a prime example of the culture of our city: country music, good food and southern hospitality. We’re thrilled to welcome Ole Red into BNA.”

Pete Weien, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Opry Entertainment Group, said, “On behalf of the team at Ryman Hospitality Properties, I want to commend the Nashville Airport Authority and Fraport for designing an airport experience that showcases the best of what Nashville has to offer in such a welcoming environment. We are pleased that Ole Red is now a part of helping BNA passengers make the most of their experience from the moment they set foot in Nashville until they board their flight home at the end of their stay in Music City.”

Head chef Jason ‘Punchy’ Stuart has created a new menu for the airport location that includes Ole Red staples such as the Redneck Nachos and Austin Brisket Sandwich alongside new specialties and, for the first time, breakfast items including The Big Ole Breakfast Burrito, the Avo Smashville Toast and The Honeybee.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, developer and manager of the concessions program, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ole Red’s fifth location to BNA. This Music City icon is what our program is about – bringing an authentic Nashville and Tennessee experience to the airport. Thanks to Ryman Hospitality, guests can enjoy the flavor and flair of Ole Red’s flagship in Lower Broadway right at the airport. It has been an amazing journey with our partners at Ryman, the MNAA and our team. Thank you for providing an exceptional music and dining experience for guests at BNA and a big taste of Music City.”