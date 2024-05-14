Paradies Lagardère opens restaurants at Atlanta, Boston and Oklahoma airports

Passengers flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City (OKC) are enjoying new culinary and retail offerings from airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère.

The new additions, which all opened this quarter, offer high-quality, sit-down restaurant experiences with local flavor plus grab-and-go offerings from top brands.

In Concourse T-North at ATL, passengers can now enjoy hot and cold beverages and food from Starbucks as well as a wide array of fruit smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads from Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Café.

At BOS, Paradies Lagardère has opened Fox & Flight, celebrity chef Karen Akunowicz’s take on the cuisine of Modena, Italy, while in OKC local favorite Hatch Early Mood Food is serving inventive breakfast and lunch dishes in a vibrant and inviting atmosphere.

“We’re excited to continue evolving the airport concession programs in Atlanta, Boston and Oklahoma City,” said Claude Guillaume, senior vice president of restaurant operations for Paradies Lagardère’s Dining Division. “Travelers will truly delight in this line-up of beloved local restaurants and iconic brands. There’s something for everyone, from leisurely and indulgent meals to healthy choices to quick pick-me-ups.”