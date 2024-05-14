Birmingham Airport announces security area changes

Birmingham Airport has issued a notice regarding its new security area, which is currently under construction. During construction, the upstairs queuing area has been taken out of action and customers will instead queue downstairs. Staff are on hand to help redirect passengers when needed.

The notice also reminds passengers that “despite recent news”, security restrictions on liquids and electronic devices are still in place at Birmingham Airport until June 1, 2024. Therefore, passengers still need to remove coats and belts and have all liquids out of their hand luggage and electronic devices out of their protective covers and in a separate tray. All liquids, pastes and gels must be under 100ml and in a resealable 20 x 20cm clear plastic bag.

