Sainsbury’s opens first-ever airport store

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has opened a new BrewDog bar and Sainsbury’s first ever airport store. These openings come as the airport, now part of the Vinci Airports network, continues to revamp its selection of restaurants, bars and shops.

Sainsbury’s, which can be found in the unit previously used by M&S Simply Food, before security, comes with an in-store bakery and an Argos collection point and offers passengers essentials after they’ve landed in Edinburgh.

The BrewDog bar, located in the unit previously used by Hudson St Grill, close to gate 11, offers an expanded food menu, more beer taps and views of the runway so visitors can watch planes arrive and depart from their table. BrewDog opened its first ever airport bar at EDI in 2019 and this newer, expanded unit will also be operated by TRG Concessions. The unit previously occupied by BrewDog at the airport will become the new Icons sports bar.

Work remains ongoing on the new Pizza Express and Seoul Bird restaurants and the Icons sports bar, all of which will open in departures in the new year.

Holiday demand

Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (non-Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said, “Work has been ongoing behind the scenes to get both outlets ready in time for Christmas so it’s great to see both BrewDog and Sainsbury’s now open for business – we’re sure they’ll both be hugely popular choices with our passengers.

“These openings come as we continue to improve the selection of restaurants, bars and shops available in the airport, and we’ve got even more exciting openings lined up in the weeks and months to come. We’re always listening to the things our passengers are telling us, and we’re confident these exciting additions will meet the demand for the things they want – whether they are raising a glass during the festive season or picking up some essentials after arriving into Edinburgh.”

