London Heathrow Airport opens Airport Dimensions lounge

Airport Dimensions and joint venture partner Swissport have opened the No1 Lounge at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 (LHR T2).

Passenger amenities

The new No1 Lounge has a capacity of 90 seats and is designed to be a sanctuary away from the busy terminal, featuring a modern and elegant aesthetic that will provide passengers with the perfect environment to relax and unwind before boarding their flight. Guests will have access to a range of amenities including complimentary food served buffet style from purpose-built food service areas, and drinks accessible through the fully tended bar.

Located near Gate A18 at Terminal 2, the lounge will be available to all passengers flying from Heathrow Terminal 2, providing them with access to a range of amenities. These include TV lounges, a library area with free, unlimited wi-fi, and private rooms and meeting spaces for those looking for privacy and peace.

The seasonal food and beverage selection has been exclusively curated for the new lounge in ‘The Queen’s Terminal’. Featuring premium British products, the menu includes hot and cold dishes freshly prepared in the lounge, alongside a wide selection of freshly baked pastries, wraps and salads. Care has been taken to ensure the menu caters to those with allergies and dietary requirements while still appealing to all guests. Guests can also enjoy a range of complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including beers, wines, spirits and premium mixers such as Fever Tree Tonics. Additionally, the lounge will introduce the No1 Signature Spritz – a refreshing complimentary cocktail debuting in Heathrow Terminal 2 No1 Lounge.

Membership access

The new No1 Lounge is accessible to members of Priority Pass and LoungeKey cardholders. Less frequent travelers can opt for the convenience of pre-booking their visit directly via the No1 website at no1lounges.com.

The new space joins Club Aspire Lounges at Terminals 3 and 5 and the No1 Lounge in Terminal 3 as the fourth lounge across Heathrow Airport, offering passengers more opportunities to enjoy the premium pre-flight experience offered by No1 Lounges.

The new Heathrow lounge follows the recent opening of My Lounge at London Luton Airport, highlighting the continued growth of the firm in the UK aviation market and its strong relationship with key commercial partners such as Heathrow Airport.

The partnership (SwissportALD) now operates 15 lounges in the UK, at Birmingham Airport, London Gatwick, London Heathrow and London Luton. These form part of Airport Dimensions global network of 61 locations and experiences, with five further lounges in development at the world’s leading airports.

Executive comment

Errol McGlothan, president, EMEA & APAC, at Airport Dimensions, said, “It’s a proud moment for me and the Airport Dimensions team, opening our fourth lounge at London Heathrow. This new lounge reflects our commitment to growth in the UK aviation market, our dedication to supporting airport partners with outstanding services and products, and our focus on offering more choice to Priority Pass customers and travelers. I’m confident the team will provide the stylish, premium experience travelers have become used to from No1 Lounges and throughout the Airport Dimensions network.”

Rami El-Dahshan, managing director of No1 Lounges, commented, “We’re beyond excited to bring the No1 experience to Heathrow Terminal 2. This lounge is all about elevating the travel experience – beautifully designed spaces, thoughtful details and our signature No1 hospitality that makes every journey feel special. We’re thrilled to welcome guests through the doors and share what we’ve created.”

Paul Ford, services manager for Heathrow Terminal 2, concluded, “We work closely with our partners on continually expanding and updating our offering at Heathrow, to make every journey better. The launch of the new No1 Lounge in Terminal 2 showcases the commitment of Heathrow and our partners to improving passenger experience at every stage of the airport journey.”

In related news, DHL has completed its first deployment of an autonomous vehicle in live airport traffic at Heathrow, safely completing 1,300km of autonomous driving in 14 days with an Oxa AV. Click here to read the full story.