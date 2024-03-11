Belgrade Airport transfers ground handling services to Menzies Aviation.

Menzies Aviation has started providing full ground handling services at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia.

On March 5, the aviation services provider began providing ramp handling and baggage, de-icing and passenger services, as well as PRM services and air cargo services.

The contract will see Belgrade Airport transfer all ground handling service contracts to Menzies Aviation, subject to partner airlines’ consent. All Belgrade Airport employees in ground handling activity have been offered employment agreements with Menzies Aviation as their new employer.

In 2023, Menzies Aviation signed an agreement with Air Serbia for passenger and ramp services beginning in February 2024. The agreement, Menzies’ biggest deal in Eastern Europe to date, will see local teams manage more than 22,000 turns in the first year at the largest and busiest airport in Serbia.