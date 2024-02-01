SSP secures 10-year contract with Liverpool John Lennon Airport

SSP Group has secured a new deal to extend its operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) until at least 2036. All of SSP’s existing units will be refurbished, rebranded or extended, and additional outlets will be created, increasing the capacity of SSP’s restaurants by nearly half.

The initial phase of the development includes a high-end eatery called Sable & Co Bar & Kitchen, which will take pride of place on the mezzanine level after World Duty Free and is scheduled to open in the spring. It will feature a food and drink menu curated to showcase the best of local ingredients and suppliers, served in a design-led environment.

The next phase will include the refurbishment of an existing Upper Crust sandwich shop and a Starbucks, as well as the creation of a modern American-style diner offering an all-day menu. The popular Kissing Gate pub will be extended and will provide a lively place to enjoy a drink or bite to eat before a flight.

Kari Daniels, SSP’s CEO for UK and Ireland, said, “This development is testament to the high standard of our offer over the time we’ve been operating at Liverpool John Lennon. We’ve built strong relationships with the team here, and we’re delighted to be working closely with them now to make the F&B offer at this great UK airport even better. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming passengers at our fabulous new bars, restaurants and cafés.”

Lucy O’Shaughnessy, commercial director at LJLA, added, “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with SSP, which has been key to the airport offering a great airport experience for our passengers. This investment will give the growing numbers of passengers a wider choice of food and beverage facilities and some really exciting new developments that we’re sure will prove popular.”

Read more F&B news here