O’Hare opens two local eatery outlets in Terminal 5

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) has opened two local eateries – The Hampton Social and Bar Siena – in O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5.

Both restaurants are open at O’Hare seven days a week, The Hampton Social (located near Gate M5) from 6:00am to 9:00pm and Bar Siena (located near Gate M34) from 8:00am to 9:00pm. The Hampton Social opened its flagship restaurant in 2015 in Chicago’s River North neighborhood and specializes in coastal-inspired food. O’Hare marks The Hampton Social’s sixth Chicagoland location. Bar Siena, which also opened its first location in 2015, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, specializes in casual Italian fare.

The arrival of The Hampton Social and Bar Siena to the new Terminal 5 comes as the facility nears the end of a US$1.3bn expansion and renovation, which added 350,000ft2 and 10 new gates to the terminal when the new eastern extension opened last year. The project, which increased the terminal’s capacity by 25% and amenity space by 75%, also renovated 10 existing gates and modernized the existing terminal facilities.

As part of the Terminal 5 project, the CDA and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) partnered on a US$3.5m public art project, the city’s largest single acquisition of works by Chicago artists in 30 years. The new commissions were installed in October 2023 across the FIS arrival corridor, the baggage claim area and the passenger Level M concourse.

Future planned concessions in Terminal 5 include Butcher and the Burger, The Dearborn, Publican Coffee, Chick-fil-A, and Protein Bar & Kitchen.

“Chicago is known the world over for its food scene, and the restaurants inside of O’Hare and Midway International Airports give travelers a taste of the wonderful culinary choices awaiting them here,” said Jamie L Rhee, commissioner of CDA. “The Hampton Social and Bar Siena represent the best of Chicago’s dining experience. We are thrilled to welcome them to the newly renovated and expanded Terminal 5, designed to maximize the aviation experience for today’s traveler.”

“I’m thrilled to bring The Hampton Social to Chicago’s O’Hare,” said Brad Parker, CEO and founder of Parker Hospitality. “As we look to continue expanding The Hampton Social across the US, O’Hare was the obvious choice for our first airport location. A bustling hub for Chicagoans and travelers from all over the globe, O’Hare felt like the right place to bring The Hampton Social’s fun, rejuvenating energy. The O’Hare opening marks the 10th location of The Hampton Social for Parker Hospitality, and I look forward to continuing our growth in the US market.”

