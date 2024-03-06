SSP to open 12 restaurants and cafes at Hurghada Airport

SSP has won a contract with Egyptian Airports Company to introduce 12 restaurants and cafés in Terminal 1 at Hurghada International Airport.

These will include four celebrated names that are new to the airport – KFC, Costa Coffee, Camden food co. and Levito Pizza & Pasta – which will join the existing brands operated by SSP at the airport (Burger King, FloCafe, Coffee Lab, Ritazza, Upper Crust, Flavours and Alsafi among others).

George Antoniou, managing director, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, SSP, said, “Since we first began operating here in Egypt, our business has developed considerably. This new contract win is a testament to our ability to deliver a high-quality, innovative program of food and beverage. Our understanding of the international and local traveling consumer means that we have created a mix of offers that really meets the needs of all passenger demographics at this important transport hub.”

Pilot Ahmed Mansour, chairman of the Egyptian Airports Company, said, “I’d like to congratulate SSP on this success, and all of us at Hurghada look forward to continuing to work with our SSP colleagues on this new venture. We’re grateful to the SSP team for the impressive standards of their operations here in Egypt to date, and for their efforts in developing a compelling proposition as we go forward. We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious international organization.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.