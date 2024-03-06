Gold Coast Airport opens Uber pickup zone

Gold Coast Airport in Australia has opened an Uber pickup zone to improve the passenger experience. Uber riders now have access to a dedicated waiting lounge inside the arrivals area of the terminal, before meeting their driver directly in front of Gold Coast Airport, outside baggage reclaim. The lounge is the first of its kind in the world, the airport says.

The construction of the Uber pickup zone also provided an opportunity to enhance the safety and accessibility at the front of the terminal – new features include additional ramps and a dedicated accessible pickup bay.

With Uber continuing to grow in popularity with travelers, the airport found there was a need to provide additional space for Uber pickups to help reduce congestion on airport roadways. The taxi zone at Gold Coast Airport has also been relocated to the front of the Southern Terminal Expansion, providing greater space and flexibility for drivers as the precinct extends.

Marion Charlton, chief operating officer at Queensland Airports Limited, said, “As our passenger mix continues to grow and evolve, we’re proud to embrace technologies that provide our customers with the best possible experience, while also allowing us to be innovative with how we activate the airport precinct.

“We’re continuing our innovation journey inside the terminal as well, as we prepare to roll out a new call to board strategy that encourages customers to relax in the departure lounge for longer before their gate is allocated shortly before boarding.

“With more than US$500m [US$325m] either invested or in the pipeline for upgrades at Gold Coast Airport, including our Southern Terminal Expansion, we’re upgrading our precinct and making changes and these changes are about ensuring we’re using our terminal space as efficiently as possible to allow for a smooth passenger journey.”

Dom Taylor, managing director of Uber ANZ, said, “We’re excited to continue to partner with airports throughout the region to deliver a seamless travel experience for customers. Combining in-terminal amenities with an exclusive waiting lounge, in addition to the convenience of kerbside pickups, enables travelers to kick off their time in Southeast Queensland as smoothly and as efficiently as possible. For our customers who prefer to take a taxi, we’ve dedicated a brand-new area to them as well with seating and shade in front of our new terminal building.”

