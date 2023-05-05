SSP to open Greggs offering at Cardiff Airport

SSP and Greggs have partnered to open a new unit at Cardiff Airport in Wales.

The Greggs unit is located on the first floor before the security checkpoint. For those looking to grab food and drink on the go, the menu will offer the Greggs sausage roll, and a range of savories, daily fresh sandwiches, sweet treats, coffees and juices.

Lee Smith, head of business development at Cardiff Airport, commented, “Greggs will feature prominently within our refreshed main terminal landside area; the shop will be a great addition to the airport and complement the facilities located after security for passengers.”

Malcolm Copland, commercial director at Greggs, added, “We are delighted to open another shop with SSP. We know that high-quality food-on-the-go and convenience go hand in hand, and this shop at Cardiff Airport gives us the opportunity to bring our range of products to more customers in an exciting new location.”

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK and Ireland, said, “At SSP, we take great pride in having brought a number of customer-favorite high-street brands into travel locations around the globe. Our partnership with Greggs gives guests the opportunity to engage with a true British food and beverage institution during their travels, with both familiar favorites and an ever-evolving menu of new treats. This, our first unit with the brand in an airport environment, is a welcome next step in our partnership and we’re confident that international guests at the airport will fully embrace the offer.”

