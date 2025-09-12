Sydney airport reveals full line-up of dining brands coming to T3 domestic terminal.

Sydney Airport has announced the full offering of food and beverage brands that will be available to passengers at its T3 domestic terminal, currently being redeveloped.

In addition to the three previously announced headline brands – Maggio’s, Slim’s Quality Burgers and Loulou – the expanded line-up now includes 11 more names: Icebergs – coastal Italian menu; Lotus Dumpling Bar – contemporary Cantonese-style dumplings and Asian share plates; RaRa Ramen – ramen bar known for rich, house-made broths and fresh noodles; Tres Tacos – Mexican cantina offering tacos, burritos and margaritas; Top Juice – healthy, fast and fresh juices, salads, wraps and snacks; Sushi Platter – made-to-order sushi rolls, nigiri and bento boxes; Stitch Coffee – minimalist, design-led concept focused on great coffee; Krispy Kreme – donuts and coffee; Espresso@T3 – espresso bar; Azúcar – Latin-inspired dessert bar; Kafe – casual all-day café.

Mark Zaouk, Sydney Airport’s group executive commercial, said, “With this announcement, we’re bringing our vision for a reimagined T3 dining experience to life. From contemporary coastal dining by the iconic Icebergs team, to Frank Camorra’s new concept Tres Tacos, premium pastries at Loulou, and cult-favorite ramen at RaRa Ramen, the line-up has been carefully curated to enhance the passenger experience.

“We’re proud to introduce this new mix of homegrown favorites alongside our existing global names – from Stone & Wood to Luke Mangan’s Bistro & Bar – combining the best of local dining with a truly world-class terminal experience.”

The 14 food brands will open progressively from late 2025, with the revamped dining precinct set to anchor a broader T3 redevelopment that includes a new retail mix (to be announced soon), new shopfronts and signage, enhanced seating and greenery, and improved wayfinding for easier navigation.

During construction, passengers will have access to temporary fresh food and coffee options via pop-up carts from names such as York Street Coffee, Sushi Saikou and Baker’s Cut.

These upgrades reflect Sydney Airport’s ambition to create an elevated, more personalized travel experience for the passengers who pass through T3.

In related news, Wingstop, a restaurant that specializes in chicken wings in distinctive flavors, has opened its first Dutch location, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport