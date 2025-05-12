Western Sydney International invites F&B tenders ahead of 2026 opening

Food and beverage (F&B) operators that completed the registration of interest process may now tender to join the growing retail and hospitality precinct at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI).

Curating the local dining experience

Sydney’s 24-hour international airport will have more than 20 sites comprising approximately 2,300m2 of leasable space for F&B operators to establish their businesses in the airport terminal. The tender will close in the second half of 2025.

Simon Hickey, CEO of WSI, said, “We want to create a fantastic experience for our customers so they can relax and enjoy a variety of world-class, all-day dining options that enhance their travels while showcasing the best global and Australian food trends.

“Anyone who’s travelled through an airport would appreciate that once you’ve dropped off your bag and cleared security, you and your loved ones will most often be looking for a place to enjoy food and a drink before you board your flight.”

Opening in 2026

WSI says it is on track to open for international, domestic and air cargo services in 2026, and will have initial capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year.

“We are rapidly approaching opening day, with the completion of major construction works mere weeks away and our focus shifting to asset testing, live airport trials and commercial operations. It’s an incredible and exhilarating time at WSI,” Hickey said.

“WSI will be a wonderful, new airport experience for all of Greater Sydney, but it’s proudly at home in Western Sydney – one of Australia’s most diverse and fastest growing regions, so we’re also keen to hear from businesses who can help highlight our vibrant home city.”

Interested parties can contact retail@wsiairport.com.au for more information.

In related news, Fraport Group has begun working with WSI, providing specialist support over the coming months to help ready the airport’s operational readiness program ahead of the opening of commercial operations in 2026. Click here to read the full story.