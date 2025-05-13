ASRC-TSA team wins innovation award for touchless identity technology

ASRC Federal has been selected by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) as a winner of the 2025 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award, together with its Transportation Security Administration (TSA) customer and teammate Daurem. The Champion Award recognizes revolutionary and game-changing government innovations.

ASRC Federal, Daurem and the TSA were selected for the award, part of the ACT-IAC Innovation Awards, based on their partnership in developing the Touchless Identity Solution (TIS). This next-generation biometric identity verification technology is currently deployed at 10 high-volume international airports including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Travelers who opt into TIS are directed to TIS kiosks at airports, where a Transportation Security Officer operates a tablet with a high-definition camera to verify their identity against existing TSA data. ASRC says the process, which typically takes less than 10 seconds, can be faster than the regular TSA PreCheck process where passengers present their ID and boarding pass.

