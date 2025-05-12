Orlando International, CBP and iProov team up to offer enhanced processing for international passengers

In partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Orlando International Airport (MCO) will be welcoming travelers on select flights through a new initiative, Enhanced Passenger Processing. EPP is designed to use biometric facial comparison for identity verification to increase CBP operational efficiency while enhancing the traveler experience and building toward a seamless journey.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has selected iProov as its vendor to support EPP. The system uses facial biometrics to verify US citizens’ identities by matching their faces to images in passports, held in CBP’s database. Arriving US citizens will have their photo captured to verify their identity and citizenship. The CBP officer will engage with the traveler as needed, but the system processing of the traveler is completely automated. The traveler then proceeds to baggage claim.

Participation in the program is voluntary. Travelers who prefer not to use the facial comparison system can opt for the standard screening process with a CBP officer. The program is free and does not require pre-enrollment.

EPP will begin on select flights and the airport expects to fully deploy the system in time for the busy summer period. Orlando International saw an increase of more than 800,000 international arrivals in 2024 than in 2023.

