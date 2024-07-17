London Luton opens 24-hour express drop off zone

Passengers arriving at London Luton Airport (LLA) can now be dropped off directly in front of the terminal entrance thanks to a new Express Drop Off zone.

The 24-hour drop off zone will operate as a cashless and barrier-free system and will be in operation until a new combined drop off/pick-up area is complete, as part of works to rebuild the multistory car park lost to the fire last October.

Neil Thompson, chief operations officer at LLA, commented, “As part of LLA’s commitment to offer even greater choice and a simple, friendly passenger experience, we continually look for opportunities to enhance facilities and offer greater convenience. The introduction of the new Express Drop Off zone provides a new, convenient option for those looking to arrive directly in front of the terminal entrance to drop off passengers.

“Drivers wishing to stay longer have a range of free and paid-for drop off, pick up and parking options to choose from at the airport. Additionally, for passengers choosing to arrive by public transport, the Luton Airport Express, the DART shuttle service from Luton Airport Parkway station and the ever-growing network of bus routes to the terminal means we can offer a fantastic range of public transport connections.”