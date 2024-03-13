easyJet appoints DHL to manage ground-handling operations at Liverpool airport.

DHL Supply Chain has signed a five-year contract with easyJet to manage ground-handling operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in the UK.

The contract will see DHL deliver core customer service and logistics operations at Liverpool airport including check-in, bag-drop, baggage logistics, gate management, aircraft loading, dispatch and pushback.

As part of the contract, DHL will also introduce electric equipment, with a target of transitioning to a 90% electric fleet by September 2024. New electric equipment will include electric steps, belts and pushback tugs.

Ahead of the implementation of electric equipment, the ground-handling team at Liverpool will receive specialist training, forming part of a broader program investing in upskilling colleagues.

DHL and easyJet have also extended their partnership at Bristol and Manchester airports for a further five years until 2029, following a launch in 2020. In addition to managing ground-handling operations across these four airports, DHL also provides cabin cleaning services at Gatwick and Manchester airports.

David Johnson, vice president, aviation and travel, DHL Supply Chain, said, “The past seven years have seen our partnership with easyJet develop significantly, and we are both proud and excited to see it expanding into a fourth major UK airport. We are committed to supporting easyJet with a flexible and evolving service that can match changing demands and pressures. By rolling out electric ground-handling equipment at Liverpool airport, we will also provide more sustainable solutions in line with our own GoGreen sustainability strategy.”

Valerie Geramon, head of group delivery operations at easyJet, said, “Since the launch of our partnership, DHL has supported our priority of delivering a reliable and efficient service through its continuous innovation and close collaboration. We are delighted to be expanding our partnership at Liverpool John Lennon Airport to continue enhancing our customers’ experience.”

