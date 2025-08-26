CPI opens registration for airport commercial training courses

Airports seeking to provide specialist airport commercial training for their teams have two exciting opportunities later this year. Concession Planning International (CPI), which offers expertise in airport commercial planning, will once again run two intensive workshops for airport management professionals. The CPI Airport Commercial Management and Development Course will be delivered near London, UK, on October 13-16, 2025, and in Sydney, Australia, on November 18-21, 2025.

Principals Susan Gray and Jeremy Corfield will draw on their proven data-driven approach, honed over 30+ years, to share insights and methodology around how to identify, develop and deliver a right-size, fit-for-purpose commercial program tailored to each airport that is flexible to evolve over time.

“This is a focused, classroom environment,” said Gray. “We drill down into specific areas, including how to identify the right amount of commercial space, plan the space, determine the right mix, and ultimately how to extract the most value from it. We focus on driving revenue, but always from a customer-centric point of view and in the context of current and future on and off-airport trends. Delegates complete the course armed with greater confidence and ability to demonstrate not just the ‘how’ but also the ‘why’ of the many aspects of the airport non-aeronautical business and the important role it plays both from a revenue and customer experience perspective.”

Confirmed guest speakers for this year’s courses include case studies of Manchester’s new Terminal 2 from Catherine Holmes, category manager, Manchester Airports Group, and Launceston Airport’s recent commercial redevelopment from Jana Goelz, commercial manager, Launceston Airport. In addition, commercial development and planning from an architect’s perspective will be presented by Neil Hill, principal, Woods Bagot (Sydney) and James Rogers and Matthew Butters, aviation directors at Pascall+Watson (London). Additional speakers to be confirmed.

Attendees from commercial/retail; procurement; design and development; operations; finance and other internal teams will gain deeper, greater insight into the airport commercial business. Individuals who are new to the airports sector or new to the airport commercial business will find this course particularly valuable.

“This is also an excellent opportunity for attendees to network with peers from around the world who share the same challenges – and opportunities,” said Gray. “Our alumni develop meaningful connections that last career-long.”

CPI’s current airport clients include: Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Christchurch, Broome, Hawke’s Bay, Keflavik, Heathrow, Edinburgh, Amsterdam Schiphol, Denver and many others.

The program and information about how to register for both courses can be found here