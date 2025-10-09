ICAO adopts aviation security and safety updates.

On October 3, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly adopted major updates to global and regional frameworks for aviation safety, security, cybersecurity, air navigation and innovation, in line with the Muscat Declaration and the organization’s Strategic Plan for 2050.

Among other measures, the assembly endorsed the latest edition of the Global Aviation Security Plan, which introduces new global targets and a monitoring system. The assembly also called upon states to implement the ICAO Aviation Cybersecurity Strategy and Cybersecurity Action Plan, develop and implement national aviation cybersecurity plans, designate competent authorities for aviation cybersecurity, and develop robust cybersecurity risk management frameworks.

Recognizing the strategic opportunities and potential risks presented by AI, the assembly endorsed the ICAO policy on innovation and the establishment of a task force on AI to develop comprehensive implementation strategies for aviation security, with an emphasis on standardized certification frameworks and AI-specific performance evaluation methodologies.

In related news, the ICAO recently acknowledged progress made in aviation security by 14 countries