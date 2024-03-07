Sydney Airport opens three restaurants in T1

Sydney Airport in Australia has opened Betty’s Burgers, Oporto and Mad Mex at the T1 International Terminal casual dining precinct.

This is the first time customers will be able to access Betty’s Burgers in an airport setting, the airport says, with the restaurant showcasing a menu of its classic burgers, sides and drinks.

Betty’s Burgers menu highlights include Betty’s range of Classic and Deluxe burgers which feature slices of red tomatoes, lettuce and Betty’s special sauce, while the spicy chicken burger is ladened with crispy fried chicken, spicy pickles and Siracha mayo. Betty’s Classic Vegan Burger and Shroom Burger feature crispy puff rice patty, friend mushroom patty and melted gouda and Gruyère cheese. Sides include crinkle cut and French fries, as well as a range of options in the ‘Nipper’s’ menu, including kids beef burgers, chicken burger and chicken strips.

Betty’s Burgers is joined by Oporto – the home of the Bondi Burger – and burrito business Mad Mex. The brands will offer classics within a seating area located before departures.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial of Sydney Airport, said, “As one of Australia’s most iconic burger brands, we could not be more thrilled to expand our food offering at the International terminal by welcoming Betty’s Burgers, delivering an Australian airport first for customers to enjoy.

“The trio of Betty’s Burgers, Mad Mex and Oporto is a fantastic offering and reinforces the airport’s focus on securing new and exciting food concepts that we know customers will love, elevating the casual dining experience across the airport.

“We understand that a great mix of grab ‘n’ go options for those on the move and something more substantial for those who want to settle in with family and friends before they depart is key for international travelers, and we look forward to further curating our food offering to suit their needs.”

Rob Rutter, chief operating officer of Cater Care Retail, said, “I’m delighted that Betty’s Burgers is making its airport debut at the gateway to Australia, Sydney Airport, and alongside Oporto and Mad Mex, the International terminal is the perfect setting for travelers to savor a taste of home before they jet off.”