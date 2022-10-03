Swissport to handle ground operations at Milan Linate Airport

Swissport is to take over the ground handling business at Milan Linate Airport in Italy.

As part of its contract, the company will provide services such as check-in, gate and boarding, airport lounge hospitality, and lost and found services.

On July 14, 2022, Swissport began providing airport ground handling services at Rome-Fiumicino Airport in Italy. By the end of August 2022, the company had served over 900,000 passengers and handled 7,225 flights for 42 airlines at the airport, due to high passenger volumes during the summer travel season. The company intends to continue this expansion into Italy.

In Milan, Swissport will support ITA Airways with its services. Marina Bottelli, general manager of Swissport Italy, said, “We are honored to be serving ITA Airways at their national hub in Milan as well. This is a further step in our expansion strategy in Italy and we are very pleased to welcome 104 former Alitalia employees. Their professionalism will be the key to success for a reliable operation at Milan Linate.”