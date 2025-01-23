SITA and Palo Alto team up to counter cyberattacks on airport applications

SITA is to partner with Palo Alto Networks to deliver cybersecurity protection for mission-critical airport applications. This partnership will combine Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered cybersecurity platforms with SITA’s cybersecurity portfolio.

The combined system will safeguard access from remote sites, mobile workforce and airport assets such as check-in workstations, self-service kiosks, tablets, smartphones and baggage scanners. The partnership will focus on providing comprehensive network security, connectivity and cloud-based protection, all of which will be managed by SITA.

The partnership’s SITA Managed Security Service Edge (SSE) includes services such as secure web gateways, intrusion detection, threat intelligence, next-generation antivirus or Wildfire, DNS protection, SSL decryption and data loss prevention delivered from Palo Alto Networks’ dedicated cloud platform.

Palo Alto Networks will help provide the current and next generation of cybersecurity protection and software for SITA SSE in mission-critical areas of aviation and other areas of transportation, utilizing its Precision AI proprietary artificial intelligence system to detect and counter potential cyber threats.

