Lufthansa unveils upgraded lounge at London Heathrow

Lufthansa has re-opened its updated passenger lounge at London Heathrow Airport. Located in Terminal 2, South Level, Level 5, the Senator and Business Lounge, which has been closed for renovations since October 2024, will now offer passengers an elevated travel experience.

Upgraded design

The refurbished lounge now has upgraded flooring, lighting and furnishings. Workspaces have been reimagined with the addition of chain curtains to enhance zoning and privacy. In the business area of the lounge, highlights include two private phone booths with upgraded wall panels for better acoustics. The senator section of the lounge now has redesigned workspaces, enhanced seating and a new locally inspired design of elements and decoration.

Prioritizing passenger experience

The lounge is now open daily from 4:15am-10:00pm, offering space for up to 350 guests across 1,600m2 – making it the largest Lufthansa lounge outside of Germany in both capacity and size. In addition to the renovations, the lounge also features a variety of amenities, including a buffet; complimentary newspapers; wi-fi; a printer, photocopier and TV; lockers; and panoramic views of the runway.

Sven Thaler, senior director of sales, Northern Europe, at Lufthansa, commented, “We are delighted to reopen our refurbished lounge in a prime location just after the security checkpoint. As the second largest airline group at Heathrow with more than 360 weekly Lufthansa Group flights, we are committed to investing in our premium customer experience and our long-term presence in Heathrow Terminal 2. We welcome our valued customers to enjoy the enhanced lounge experience.”

