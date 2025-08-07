Airport Dimensions opens new lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport

Airport Dimensions has opened its first Blue Sky Premier Lounge in Indonesia at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, joining the company’s network of over 80 airport lounges and experiences worldwide.

Located in the airport’s domestic terminal, the 500m2 lounge offers seating for up to 137 guests and is designed to showcase the essence of local culture and identity of the region. The lounge features locally crafted Batik motifs and design elements that echo Makassar’s history as a coastal port city, and was designed and constructed in partnership with local suppliers.

The lounge offers an all-you-can-eat buffet-style dining experience including a rotating selection of regional favorites plus a variety of live-cooked dishes daily.

There are also VIP private rooms with plush seating and refreshments for an additional fee as well as separate prayer rooms for men and women. For families traveling with young children, a nursery room is also available, offering a comfortable and private space for families.

Errol McGlothan, president of Airport Dimensions, EMEA & APAC, commented, “The launch of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge underscores Airport Dimensions’ commitment to expanding our footprint across Asia-Pacific and applying our global expertise to deliver premium travel experiences in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

“This opening represents not just the expansion of our lounge network, but the strength of collaboration between two industry leaders. We’re proud to have partnered with Blue Sky Group, a market leader in airport hospitality in Indonesia, to bring this vision to life.

“Together, we’ve developed a space that meets the rising demand for tourism and premium travel in Indonesia, while setting a new standard for airport lounges in the region. We look forward to our partnership with Blue Sky going from strength to strength, as demonstrated by this exciting launch.”

