Largest American Express lounge in the Nordic region opens at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden has reportedly opened the largest American Express (Amex) lounge in the Nordic region to date.

The American Express Lounge by Pontus Frithiof is situated in Terminal 5’s Marketplace. Open Monday to Friday from 5:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday from 5:00am to 3:00pm and Sunday from 5:00am to 6:00pm, it welcomes all American Express Centurion and Platinum members.

Renovations

At the end of March 2023, American Express temporarily closed down the lounge at Stockholm Arlanda for extensive renovations. In the meantime, members have been welcomed to the Amex Pop-Up Lounge at Gate Area F in Terminal 5, but on April 4, 2024, it opened once again at double its original size.

American Express Lounge by Pontus Frithiof

The lounge features almost 700m2 of Nordic-inspired design, which was created under the direction of restaurateur Pontus Frithiof. According to Frithiof, the design was inspired by Scandinavian nature, and this informed everything from the choice of materials and colors to furniture. This theme was also chosen to integrate with the design of the new Marketplace and Arlanda’s other terminal sections.

The lounge will also be run by Frithiof – who is the face of Nordrest’s fine dining restaurant La Girafe by Pontus Frithiof, which opened at Marketplace in March, and the Italian-American Little Italy, which will open its doors in the autumn of 2024, also under the auspices of Nordrest in the Marketplace. Frithiof has composed the lounge’s menu with dishes such as traditional shrimp sandwiches, classic salmon salads and various hot and vegetarian options. At set tables, American Express members will also be offered a wide range of drinks that have been selected to complement the menu – everything from locally brewed beer, selected wines and champagnes to various non-alcoholic options.

Charlotte Ljunggren, director of marketing and sales at Swedavia, commented, “As part of Stockholm Arlanda’s ongoing development, it is particularly pleasing that we are getting a brand-new lounge and continuing our collaboration with American Express. It is eagerly awaited that the new American Express Lounge by Pontus Frithiof will now open at the Marketplace in Terminal 5 and that we will continue to develop and fulfill our target group promise to our passengers of smooth, inspiring experiences where the airport becomes a meeting place in its own right.”

Philip Trocmé, country manager of Nordics at American Express, said, “The opening of our new American Express Lounge by Pontus Frithiof at Stockholm Arlanda is part of our ongoing international commitment to offer our members premium benefits, exceptional service and first-class experiences. We know from experience that access to a relaxing environment, exclusive amenities and the opportunity to enjoy good food and drink before departure is very much appreciated by our members and we look forward to welcoming them to our new lounge and giving them the absolute best start to their journey.”

In related news, American Express recently opened a 7,924m2 Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia – the largest in the company’s Centurion Lounge network. Click here to read the full story.