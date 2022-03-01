Passenger Terminal Today
Budapest Airport opens second Plaza Premium Lounge

Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) in Hungary has opened its second Plaza Premium Lounge.

The lounge has been installed in the airport’s Non-Schengen area and offers entertainment, shower facilities, free wi-fi digital reading materials, dining and 65 seats with runway views. The first Plaza Premium Lounge Budapest was installed in the Terminal 2 departures area and opened in February 2022, following a 750% increase in passenger numbers in January 2022 compared to the same month in 2021.

Okan Kufeci, Plaza Premium Lounge’s regional general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to bring the second Plaza Premium Lounge at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport, and serve different types of travelers’ needs, including Schengen and Non-Schengen areas. The opening marks another significant milestone in the history for us to expand our footprints in Europe, at the same time bringing our group’s core value, convenience, comfort, love and care to our travelers.

“Partnering with Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport further strengthens our growing footprint in Europe, together, we are looking forward to further expanding our award-winning best-in-class signature hospitality with our second lounge at the airport.”

