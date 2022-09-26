Heathrow’s Plaza Premium Lounge wins Skytrax award

The Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Airport in the UK was voted ‘best independent airport lounge’ at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Plaza Premium Lounge London Heathrow was designed to offer travelers a luxurious and comfortable space to unwind before their flight. Located at Terminal 2 Departures, the lounge features private resting suites, shower facilities and a selection of freshly prepared meals including English and international cuisines.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are determined through an annual global airline customer satisfaction survey. The survey and the award selection are independent and free of any airline influence or interference. The latest customer survey – operated from September 2021 to August 2022 – saw over 100 customer nationalities participate in the 2021/2022 survey with 14.32 million eligible entries counted in the results.

In the rankings, this lounge was followed by Plaza Premium Lounge – Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Italy (T3 Departures), and Plaza Premium Lounge – London Gatwick North Terminal Departures. The design of the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport lounge in Italy was influenced by ancient Roman architecture. Travelers can access a selection of food and beverages while relaxing in the lounge and catch up on work with the lounge’s complimentary wi-fi and charging stations. At London Gatwick Airport, there is a kids’ zone in the Plaza Premium Lounge in North Terminal Departures. The lounge also features an array of seating and views of the runway.

Plaza Premium Group plans to expand from over 250 lounges to over 500 by 2024/25 by increasing its venues and affiliate lounge networks. The group also intends to incorporate more sustainable approaches in its offerings, by promoting waste reduction, energy saving and sustainable procurement practices.

Song Hoi See, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, said, “We are truly honored to be awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Award for the sixth year, consecutively. Being awarded 2022’s best independent airport lounge brand for Plaza Premium Lounge is a testament to our service excellence. We are setting the trend in creating memorable lounge experiences endorsed and recognized by the travel industry and travelers.

“We will continue to put our efforts into creating memorable lounge experiences for our guests worldwide. We take the time to study the current traveler preferences and incorporate them into our lounge design and concept. Our latest lounge concept will provide enhanced offerings including spaces for communities, friendly-family interactive zones and more digitalization while integrating sustainable practices. Travelers will get to experience all of this at our new lounges in Dubai, Orlando, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, which we will be announcing very soon. We also invite travelers to enjoy our newly opened Plaza Premium Lounges in Edinburgh, Budapest, Cebu, Frankfurt, Ethiopia and Muscat. We believe that digitalization plays a part in delivering a seamless customer experience. Therefore, placing solid technology that connects from service delivery to our backend systems has been our focus this year when implementing our latest lounge concept.”

