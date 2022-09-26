Tuticorin Airport commences upgrades program

Tuticorin Airport in India is to construct a 13,500m2 terminal building, at a cost of Rs 381 crores (US$46.7m).

According to the airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI), the expansion project is due to be completed by December 2023. The new building will be equipped with modern facilities, passenger amenities, two aerobridges, car parking facilities and a new road to approach the airport. It is expected to be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. AAI has stated that the upgrades program is intended to cater to increasing passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections.



Inspired by the Chettinad houses of the region, the terminal has been designed to reflect the architectural identity of the region as it will feature references to the local culture and traditional architecture. The interiors of the building will use the colors and culture of the city through contemporary materials and textures. The new terminal is also intended to be intuitive to navigate and achieve a 4-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) for energy-efficient building features. The airport will also construct a new apron, an air traffic control (ATC) tower, an isolation bay and a fire station. Alongside this, it will extend its runway for the operation of A321 aircraft and create five aircraft parking bays to park them.