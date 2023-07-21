Plaza Premium Group partners with DreamFolks

India-based airport services aggregator DreamFolks has partnered with Plaza Premium Group (PPG) to expand its lounge network and enhance travel experience for outbound Indian passengers.

The collaboration incorporates over 340 Plaza Premium Lounges in over 70 international airports into the DreamFolks lounge network, offering an enhanced travel experience to its members worldwide, starting July 24.

This partnership will facilitate coverage of Plaza Premium Lounges across four continents including key travel hubs such as Australia, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong, Florida, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and more.

With the inclusion of Plaza Premium Lounges, DreamFolks’ touchpoints will increase to 1,700. This expanded network will offer members access to premium lounges across key travel destinations worldwide, ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Liberatha Kallat, chairperson and managing director of Dreamfolks Services, commented, “We are delighted to join hands with PPG and expand our global lounge network. The geographic reach that Plaza Premium Lounges offers is impressive and we are glad to showcase our offerings across newer lounges and diverse locations. The strategic collaboration marks an important step toward enhancing the global travel experience for all. With increased lounge coverage and access to an extensive network of touchpoints, travelers can look forward to enjoying unparalleled comfort and hospitality at key travel locations worldwide.”

Bora Isbulan, deputy CEO at PPG, said, “We are happy to collaborate with DreamFolks. India is one of the biggest fastest outbound markets in Asia, this strategic collaboration enables PPG to further its mission to make travel better by curating unique airport hospitality solutions to travelers to meet the evolving needs of Indian travelers. Our goal is to make the airport experience a part of the journey you look forward to in India. We believe that the airport hospitality space presents a significant opportunity for growth, given the country’s large population, rising purchasing power and fast-growing outbound travel market.

“Through this collaboration, we can tap into DreamFolks’ extensive exposure and deep understanding of India’s travel market and consumers, while also leveraging PPG’s strong global network and expertise in airport hospitality to introduce innovative products and services to the Indian market more effectively.”

