Plaza Premium Group partners with NHY Group to elevate lounge experience in Ethiopia

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has announced a partnership with Ethiopian travel retail and hospitality company Nur Hussein Yassin (NHY) Group to “elevate the lounge experience” at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Africa.

Plaza Premium Lounge Ethiopia is set to open in March 2022 in the airport’s Terminal 2 (Departure). Spanning 1,000m2 , the lounge is designed to deliver world-class services to accommodate up to 325 guests and features a well-equipped business center, shower rooms, resting and sleeping rooms as well as a cigar lounge and an open cafe/restaurant serving authentic Ethiopian cuisine.

Nur Hussein Yassin, owner and CEO of NHY, commented, “This strategic partnership with Plaza Premium Group, the pioneers in airport hospitality services, will further enhance the African travel experience! I look forward to the innovative and premium lounge service for all our passengers at the newly expanded Bole International Airport.”

Bora Isbulan, deputy chief executive officer, PPG, added, “Our ambitions to extend our 360° world-class airport hospitality services and facilities in Africa are on track. We are excited to be partnering with NHY Group, the leader of travel retail and hospitality in Ethiopia, to further expand our footprint in Africa in this strategic region. Our entry into Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is a testament to our strategy and vision to expand our global airport hospitality services and facilities across the world.”

